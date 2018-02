CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — India beat South Africa by seven runs in the third Twenty20 on Saturday to clinch the series 2-1.

India 172-7 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 47, Suresh Raina 43; Junior Dala 3-35), def. South Africa 165-6 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 55, Christiaan Jonker 49; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-42) by 7 runs