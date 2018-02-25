The Latest: Tornado watch issued as severe weather threatens

DEMOTTE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on potentially severe weather developing in parts of the US (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of four states as potentially severe weather developed in the South and Plains states.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for most of Arkansas and in northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Louisiana.

The weather service says the storm system could also produce wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and hail up to two inches in diameter, or about the size of an egg.

Heavy rain and flooding is also possible and a levee breach along the Kankakee River in northwestern Indiana has local officials urging about 30 homeowners to evacuate.

The weather service says record flooding was occurring along the Kankakee following several days of heavy rains and snowmelt that have sent streams out of their banks from the Ohio River to Michigan and Wisconsin.

___

10:18 a.m.

A levee breach along the Kankakee River in northwestern Indiana has local officials urging about 30 homeowners to evacuate.

Keener Township Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Woods says the breach was relatively minor when it was discovered about 3 p.m. Friday near Demotte, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago. He says some local residents tried to sandbag the breach "to get it under control, but it just got bigger and bigger." Local firefighters were called out to help them, but eventually everyone had to pull out for their own safety.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service says record flooding was occurring along the Kankakee following several days of heavy rains and snowmelt that have sent streams out of their banks from the Ohio River to Michigan and Wisconsin.