Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" wins Berlin's Golden Bear

The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the Intern
Manuel Alcala, left, and Alonso Ruizpalacios celebrate after winning a silver bear for the best screen play for the film 'Museo / Museum' during the a
Ana Brun speaks beside a silver bear as best actress during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berli
Bill Murray holds a silver bear he received on behalf of Wes Anderson for the best director during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the In
Monika Szumowska holds her silver bear, awarded as Grand Jury Prize, for her film 'Twarz' during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the Inte
Ana Brun holds her silver bear as best actress during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale,
Actress Elena Lyadova holds her silver bear for outstanding artistic contribution in the film 'Dovlatov' during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edit
Anthony Bajon speaks after receiving a silver bear as best actor during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival B
Manuel Alcala, left, and Alonso Ruizpalacios celebrate after winning a silver bear for the best screen play for the film 'Museo / Museum' during the a
The jury, from left, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Adele Romansk, Cecile de France, Chema Prado, Stephanie Zacharek, and jury president Tom Tykwer, pose on the re
US actor Bill Murray and host Anke Engelke, left, stand on the stage during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festiv
US actor Bill Murry smiles during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany,
US actor Bill Murray wears a hat with a Berlinale logo on the red carpet for the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festi
US actor Bill Murray waves to fans on the red carpet for the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinal
US actor Bill Murray shakes hand with fans on the red carpet for the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin,
German actress Franziska Petri wears a paper bag with a photo of detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov on the red carpet for the awarding cer
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Be
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Be
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Be
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, right, poses for a photo with a fan as he arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Be
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Be
BERLIN (AP) — Director Adine Pintilie's "Touch Me Not" has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.
The movie, which follows the story of a woman who can't bear to be touched, was chosen from among a field of 19 competitors by a jury led by German director Tom Tykwer.
Wes Anderson was named best director Saturday for his animated movie "Isle of Dogs."
The best actor award went to Anthony Bajon for his role in "The Prayer" and the best actress prize to Ana Brun for her part in "The Heiresses."