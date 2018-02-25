BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Six Nations
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA Pts
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0 108
|59
|14
|England
|3
|2
|0
|1
|71
|46
|9
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|64
|73
|8
|Wales
|3
|1
|0
|2
|67
|56
|6
|France
|3
|1
|0
|2
|73
|64
|6
|Italy
|3
|0
|0
|3
|51 136
|0
|Third Round
|Friday, Feb. 23
|Marseille
France 34, Italy 17
|Saturday, Feb. 24
|Dublin
Ireland 37, Wales 27
|Edinburgh
Scotland 25, England 13
|Fourth Round
|Saturday, March 10
|Dublin
Ireland vs. Scotland, 1415 GMT
|Paris
France vs. England, 1645 GMT
|Sunday, March 11
|Cardiff
Wales vs. Italy, 1500 GMT