BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 02:41
BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance,0106 Six Nations Rugby Glance

Six Nations
P W D L PF PA Pts
Ireland 3 3 0 0 108 59 14
England 3 2 0 1 71 46 9
Scotland 3 2 0 1 64 73 8
Wales 3 1 0 2 67 56 6
France 3 1 0 2 73 64 6
Italy 3 0 0 3 51 136 0
Third Round
Friday, Feb. 23
Marseille

France 34, Italy 17

Saturday, Feb. 24
Dublin

Ireland 37, Wales 27

Edinburgh

Scotland 25, England 13

Fourth Round
Saturday, March 10
Dublin

Ireland vs. Scotland, 1415 GMT

Paris

France vs. England, 1645 GMT

Sunday, March 11
Cardiff

Wales vs. Italy, 1500 GMT