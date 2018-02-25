'Vicar of Dibley' actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

LONDON (AP) — British actress Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53.

Her agent John Grant said Saturday that the actress known for her roles in "The Vicar of Dibley" and "Notting Hill" died of natural causes. He did not elaborate.

He says "over the years Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work ... she brought laughter and joy to many."

Chambers was well known in Britain for her role as Alice Tinker in the long-running "The Vicar of Dibley" comedy.

She had a long career in a variety of television and film roles.