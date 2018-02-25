  1. Home
Murray scores 2, Brighton beats Swansea 4-1 in EPL

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 01:52

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Glenn Murray scored twice as Brighton beat Swansea 4-1 on Saturday to boost its hopes of another season in the English Premier League.

Murray's double was followed by goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia as Swansea's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

Making England's World Cup squad seems unlikely for 34-year-old Murray, but the striker has 10 Premier League goals this season and only three Englishmen — Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy — have more.

Brighton, which is unbeaten in its last five matches, moved four points clear of the relegation zone in its first season as a Premier League team but still faces Tottenham, Manchester United, and Liverpool in the run-in.

Swansea's consolation was a fourth own-goal of the season by Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, making the score 3-1 at the time.