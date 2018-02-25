Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema all score in Real Madrid win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid's strike trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale led the team to a 4-0 win over Alaves on Saturday.

Ronaldo netted twice and his partners in attack added a goal each to record a fourth straight win for Madrid in the Spanish league.

While nobody doubts the importance of Ronaldo for Madrid, both Benzema and Bale have disappointed this season. That has led to calls for others like Francisco "Isco" Alarcon and Marco Asensio to take their place.

But coach Zinedine Zidane has stuck by Benzema and Bale in an unpredictable season.

The trio, supported by the incisive play of Lucas Vazquez, made the difference against an Alaves side that had been playing well over the last two months under new coach Abelardo Fernandez.

Benzema's pass with his heel set up Ronaldo to drive in his first goal in the 44th. The French striker then stole the ball and laid off for Bale to make it 2-0 in the first minute of the second half.

Vazquez passed for Ronaldo to fire in his second goal in the 61st before Bale earned a penalty in the 89th that Benzema converted.

Madrid, in third place, trails Barcelona by 11 points before the league leader hosts Girona later.

___

CELTA'S SCORING DUO

Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez both continued their strong scoring runs to give Celta Vigo a 2-0 victory at home over Eibar.

The goals were Aspas' 16th and Gomez's 13th in the league this campaign. Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi with 20 and Luis Suarez with 16 have matched or outscored the Celta pair.