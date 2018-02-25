No comeback for Kasatkina as Svitolina wins again in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina retained her Dubai Championships title on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-0 win over unseeded Daria Kasatkina, who was finally unable to make a comeback.

It was the 11th singles title for the 23-year-old Svitolina, who had won a tour high five titles in 2017, and added Brisbane to that list earlier this year. The fourth-ranked Ukrainian improved to 14-2 for the year.

Kasatkina saved two match points to beat seventh-seeded Johanna Konta in the second round, and three against second-seeded Garbine Muguruza in the semifinals.

But Svitolina was too strong for her Russian opponent in the 70-minute match, including an on-the-run, backhand cross-court shot in the fourth game and a forehand down the line in the seventh.

Svitolina made the all-important break in the fifth game of the first set, and quickly asserted her dominance in the second by going 5-0 up with three breaks, the third coming at love. She then comfortably served out the match.

Despite the loss, the 20-year-old Kasatkina's run in the tournament ensures she will move inside the top 20 when the rankings come out on Monday.

Svitolina had won both previous matchups with Kasatkina who was aiming for her second career singles title.