6N: Ireland stays unbeaten after seeing off Wales 37-27

DUBLIN (AP) — That St. Patrick's Day showdown with England for the Six Nations title crept closer after Ireland passed its biggest test yet by seeing off Wales 37-27 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The depleted Irish enjoyed 80 percent of the possession and territory as they built a seemingly safe lead of 27-13 going into the last quarter of a gripping match, but Wales rushed in two tries to trail 30-27 with three minutes to go and tension tightening.

Wales attacked from the kickoff and was making ground on the wings until, with 80 1/2 minutes gone, Gareth Anscombe threw a floater out to the right wing and Ireland speedster Jacob Stockdale intercepted and ran 40 meters untouched to the posts to finally settle the result.

The toughest test yet of Ireland's unbeaten campaign was also the defining one for the Welsh, who were eliminated from title contention on the occasion of Warren Gatland's 100th test as coach.

Ireland welcome Scotland next in two weeks, not having lost a championship match at home in more than five years. They go to two-time defending champion England a week after that.