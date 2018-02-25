Car bombs in Yemen's Aden kill 5: officials

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say two car bomb explosions have killed at least five people in the southern city of Aden.

The officials said Saturday that one explosion targeted an anti-terrorism military camp with detention facilities for suspected militants. The other, which also detonated in Goldmor district, targeted Aden's former governor, they added.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Aden has been the seat of Hadi's government since 2014 when Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, seized the capital Sanaa and forced him into self-exile.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi's forces has been at war with the Houthis since March 2015.