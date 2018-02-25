Lethal front 3 lifts Liverpool into 2nd place in EPL

The lethal attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane struck again to move Liverpool into second place in the Premier League on Saturday.

All three forwards were on target in a 4-1 win over West Ham at Anfield that lifted Liverpool above fierce rival Manchester United, which plays Chelsea on Sunday. Salah is tied with Harry Kane as the leading scorer in the league with 23 goals.

At the other end of the standings, last-place West Bromwich Albion's survival hopes took another hit after a 2-1 loss at home to fellow relegation rival Huddersfield. West Brom is seven points from safety with only 10 games left.

Southampton scored a 90th-minute equalizer at Burnley to draw 1-1 and climb out of the bottom three, to be replaced by Swansea. The Welsh team lost 4-1 at Brighton.

Stoke was the other team in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Leicester, which was gifted a point when goalkeeper Jack Butland spilled the ball into his own net.

Newcastle squandered a two-goal lead with 10 minutes left and drew 2-2 at Bournemouth.