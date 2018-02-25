Scoreless in Munich: Hertha ends Bayern's winning run

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin ended Bayern Munich's 14-game winning run across all competitions with a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Hosts Bayern dominated the game but Hertha held on without conceding for a third consecutive away match - a club record.

Bayern had been going for records of its own. Coach Jupp Heynckes already matched Pal Csernai's record of 14 straight wins set in 1980, and Robert Lewandowski was looking to score in his 12th consecutive home game. That would have matched the record of former Bayern great Gerd Mueller and also Heynckes from his time as a player at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

It was Bayern's first scoreless draw at home since Mainz visited in April 2012.

Bayern moved 20 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, which hosts Augsburg on Monday. Ten rounds remain after the ongoing 24th round.

Christoph Kramer's second-half strike was enough for Borussia Moenchengladbach to end its four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win in Hannover, Stuttgart defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at home, and Freiburg held Hoffenheim to a 1-1 draw away.

Werder Bremen hosted Hamburger SV for the league's 108th northern derby — as well as a relegation fight — later Saturday.