The Latest: Graham's body begins journey to Charlotte

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the procession for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):
11:40 a.m.
A hearse bearing the body of the Rev. Billy Graham has begun its journey from the North Carolina mountains to his hometown.
The procession departed from his training center near Asheville shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. It reached Interstate 40 before it exited the highway and made its way through the town of Black Mountain.
People lined an overpass spanning the interstate to view the motorcade while cars stopped in the westbound lanes as the procession headed in the opposite direction.
More people lined the streets in Black Mountain, many of them using their cell phones to capture the moment.
___
2:41 a.m.
The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.
The procession begins late Saturday morning with a ceremonial departure from a mountain chapel at the training center operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville and ends in the afternoon at Graham's library in Charlotte.
Crowds are expected to watch the procession pass through the town of Black Mountain as it leaves the training center on its way to the interstate for the approximately 130 mile (210 KM) journey. Graham often shopped or caught trains in Black Mountain, next to the community of Montreat where he maintained his home.