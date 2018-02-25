Australia leader urges US to maintain global leadership role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is calling on the U.S. to maintain its global leadership role.

Turnbull is speaking at a Washington meeting of U.S. governors, and he's warning against a growing sentiment of isolation in America and elsewhere.

He's highlighting the important of international partnerships and alliances. And he's encouraging the U.S. to consider rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That's the trade pact that President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from in 2017.

Turnbull is kicking off the National Governors Association meeting as he highlights "100 years of mate-ship" between the U.S. and Australia.

The meeting has taken on an international flavor.

Ghana's president is set to speak on Sunday, and governors and premiers from Australia, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Japan are attending the weekend meetings.