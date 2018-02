DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland beat Wales 37-27 to remain unbeaten in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland 37 (Jacob Stockdale 2, Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy, Cian Healy tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, penalty, Joey Carbery conversion, Conor Murray penalty), Wales 27 (Gareth Davies, Aaron Shingler, Steff Evans tries; Leigh Halfpenny 3 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 15-13