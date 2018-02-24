  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 23:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 27 23 3 1 79 20 72
Man United 27 17 5 5 51 19 56
Liverpool 27 15 9 3 61 31 54
Chelsea 27 16 5 6 49 23 53
Tottenham 27 15 7 5 52 24 52
Arsenal 27 13 6 8 51 36 45
Leicester 28 9 9 10 40 41 36
Burnley 27 9 9 9 21 24 36
Everton 27 9 7 11 32 46 34
Bournemouth 27 8 7 12 31 41 31
Watford 27 8 6 13 37 47 30
West Ham 27 7 9 11 34 46 30
Newcastle 27 7 7 13 25 36 28
Brighton 27 6 10 11 22 36 28
Crystal Palace 27 6 9 12 25 42 27
Swansea 27 7 6 14 20 37 27
Huddersfield 27 7 6 14 23 47 27
Southampton 27 5 11 11 28 40 26
Stoke 28 6 8 14 28 54 26
West Brom 27 3 11 13 21 40 20
Saturday, Feb. 24

Leicester 1, Stoke 1

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Everton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 25

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 1200 GMT

Man United vs. Chelsea 1405 GMT

Thursday, March 1

Arsenal vs. Man City 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 33 22 7 4 59 26 73
Cardiff 33 19 7 7 49 27 64
Aston Villa 33 17 9 7 49 30 60
Derby 33 16 11 6 50 28 59
Fulham 33 15 11 7 55 37 56
Bristol City 33 14 12 7 48 39 54
Sheffield United 33 16 4 13 46 39 52
Middlesbrough 33 15 6 12 43 31 51
Preston 33 12 15 6 40 32 51
Brentford 33 13 11 9 50 40 50
Leeds 33 13 7 13 46 43 46
Norwich 33 12 10 11 34 37 46
Millwall 33 11 12 10 39 35 45
Ipswich 33 13 6 14 44 43 45
QPR 33 10 9 14 36 46 39
Sheffield Wednesday 33 8 13 12 35 40 37
Nottingham Forest 33 11 4 18 36 51 37
Reading 32 8 9 15 35 42 33
Bolton 33 8 9 16 29 51 33
Hull 33 7 11 15 44 50 32
Birmingham 33 8 6 19 22 49 30
Burton Albion 33 7 8 18 26 59 29
Barnsley 32 6 10 16 31 47 28
Sunderland 33 5 11 17 34 58 26
Tuesday, Feb. 20

Barnsley 1, Burton Albion 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1

Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1

Millwall 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Aston Villa 1, Preston 1

Brentford 5, Birmingham 0

Sheffield United 2, QPR 1

Bolton 1, Sunderland 0

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Derby 2, Leeds 2

Ipswich 0, Cardiff 1

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Norwich 2

Friday, Feb. 23

Hull 1, Sheffield United 0

Saturday, Feb. 24

Preston vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 25

Cardiff vs. Bristol City 1200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Hull vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield United 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Blackburn 33 19 9 5 60 32 66
Shrewsbury 33 19 8 6 43 26 65
Wigan 30 19 6 5 56 18 63
Rotherham 33 18 5 10 56 38 59
Scunthorpe 34 15 11 8 50 38 56
Charlton 32 14 9 9 43 39 51
Plymouth 34 14 8 12 42 42 50
Bradford 33 15 5 13 48 50 50
Portsmouth 34 15 4 15 42 42 49
Peterborough 32 12 10 10 50 42 46
Gillingham 34 11 13 10 38 37 46
Bristol Rovers 33 14 3 16 48 51 45
Southend 33 12 8 13 42 51 44
Doncaster 34 10 12 12 42 42 42
Oxford United 33 11 8 14 49 51 41
Walsall 32 10 11 11 42 45 41
Blackpool 33 9 12 12 40 44 39
AFC Wimbledon 33 10 7 16 33 42 37
Northampton 34 10 7 17 34 56 37
Fleetwood Town 33 10 6 17 44 55 36
Oldham 33 9 9 15 46 58 36
Milton Keynes Dons 33 7 10 16 31 46 31
Rochdale 29 5 11 13 29 40 26
Bury 33 6 8 19 26 49 26
Tuesday, Feb. 20

Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Portsmouth 2

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Rochdale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday, Feb. 24

Wigan vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 27

AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 33 20 7 6 72 32 67
Wycombe 33 18 8 7 65 46 62
Accrington Stanley 33 19 5 9 57 38 62
Mansfield Town 33 16 11 6 52 34 59
Notts County 34 16 10 8 54 36 58
Swindon 34 18 3 13 54 49 57
Exeter 32 17 4 11 43 37 55
Lincoln City 33 14 11 8 45 33 53
Crawley Town 34 15 6 13 41 41 51
Coventry 32 15 5 12 36 27 50
Colchester 34 13 11 10 45 40 50
Carlisle 34 13 9 12 49 45 48
Cambridge United 34 13 9 12 35 44 48
Newport County 33 12 11 10 41 43 47
Stevenage 34 11 9 14 46 49 42
Cheltenham 34 10 9 15 46 50 39
Yeovil 33 10 8 15 46 54 38
Grimsby Town 34 9 9 16 30 50 36
Port Vale 33 9 7 17 37 49 34
Crewe 34 10 3 21 37 56 33
Forest Green 33 9 6 18 37 56 33
Morecambe 32 7 11 14 30 42 32
Chesterfield 33 7 6 20 33 60 27
Barnet 34 6 8 20 32 52 26
Tuesday, Feb. 20

Crewe 1, Exeter 2

Cambridge United 1, Notts County 0

Barnet 1, Carlisle 3

Saturday, Feb. 24

Notts County vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Wycombe vs. Coventry 1945 GMT