2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through Feb. 24
|98 medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|14
|11
|38
|Germany
|13
|8
|7
|28
|Canada
|11
|8
|10
|29
|United States
|9
|8
|6
|23
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|6
|20
|Sweden
|6
|6
|0
|12
|South Korea
|5
|6
|4
|15
|Switzerland
|5
|6
|4
|15
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Austria
|5
|3
|6
|14
|Japan
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|OA Russia
|1
|6
|9
|16
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Britain
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Finland
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1