Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 50
|Gold Medal
|USA
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|—10
|Sweden
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—7
|USA
Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 242, Team Percentage: 80.
Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 85.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
|WOMEN
|Game 48
|Bronze Medal
|Britain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—3
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—5
|Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 77.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.
|Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.