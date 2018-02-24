  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/24 22:13
MEN
Game 50
Gold Medal
USA 0 0 2 1 0 2 0 5 0 —10
Sweden 0 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 —7
USA

Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 242, Team Percentage: 80.

Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 85.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

WOMEN
Game 48
Bronze Medal
Britain 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 —3
Japan 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 —5
Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 246, Team Percentage: 77.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.

Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 80.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.