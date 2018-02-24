  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/24 21:23
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through Feb. 24
98 medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 14 11 38
Germany 13 8 7 28
Canada 11 8 9 28
United States 9 8 6 23
Netherlands 8 6 6 20
Sweden 6 6 0 12
South Korea 5 6 4 15
Switzerland 5 6 4 15
France 5 4 6 15
Austria 5 3 6 14
Japan 4 5 3 12
Italy 3 2 5 10
Czech Republic 2 2 3 7
Belarus 2 1 0 3
OA Russia 1 6 9 16
China 1 6 2 9
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Britain 1 0 4 5
Finland 1 0 4 5
Poland 1 0 1 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovenia 0 1 1 2
Belgium 0 1 0 1
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1