WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Liverpool can move into second place by beating West Ham at Anfield in one of seven games in the Premier League, which resumes after a two-week break. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SAI--AUSTRALIA-RACE DEATHS

PERTH, Australia — Two sailors died after a yacht competing in an organized race capsized off the southwest coast of Western Australia. SENT: 160 words.

RGU--SCOTLAND-ENGLAND

EDINBURGH, Scotland — England heads to Scotland in search of a third straight win in its title defense in Six Nations rugby. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

GLF--HONDA CLASSIC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Even with a tee shot into the water for another double bogey, Tiger Woods could see the big picture in the Honda Classic. He was four shots out of the lead going into the weekend. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Twenty20 series between South Africa and India will be decided in the final game of the tour, ensuring an intriguing finish to a two-month visit that saw Virat Kohli's team lose the test contest but bounce back convincingly in the one-dayers. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT.

US--GYMNASTS ABUSE

Romanian gymnasts who trained under former U.S. Olympic coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi tell the AP that the duo starved and beat them in pursuit of an ideal athlete. The Karolyis' attorney denies the pair abused anyone. By Mitch Weiss and Holbrook Mohr. SENT: 3,500 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — League leader Barcelona hosts Girona in the late match, and third-place Real Madrid faces Alaves. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos. 700 words by 2200 GMT. With separates.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Werder Bremen hosts Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga's 108th northern derby with both teams fighting relegation. Runaway leader Bayern Munich hosts Hertha Berlin and is looking for its 15th consecutive win across all competitions. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Second-place Monaco looks to maintain its strong run of form with a win at Toulouse, while Nantes can move three points clear in fifth place with a home win against Amiens. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica visits Pacos Ferreira needing a win to reduce Porto's five-point lead in the Portuguese league. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0000 GMT.

RGU--IRELAND-WALES

DUBLIN — An injury-hit Ireland looks for a third successive victory in Six Nations rugby when it hosts Wales, which is bidding to bounce back from a loss at England. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Christchurch-based Crusaders made a scratchy start to the defense of their Super Rugby title on Saturday, weathering two yellow cards and relying on a disputed penalty try and two late intercepts to beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs 45-23. SENT: 590 words. Will be updated with Lions vs. Jaguars and Bulls vs. Hurricanes. 700 words by 1900 GMT.

TEN--DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After saving three match points in the semifinals, unseeded Daria Kasatkina plays Elina Svitolina in the Dubai Championships final. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

TEN--DELRAY BEACH

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — American Steve Johnson plays Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in the semifinals at the Delray Beach Open, followed by Canadian 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov against the winner of the rain-delayed quarterfinal between Chung Hyeon of South Korea and American wild card Frances Tiafoe. By Sandra Harwitt. UPCOMING: 500 words. Quarterfinal scheduled to resume at 1900 GMT.

GLF--LPGA THAILAND

CHONBURI, Thailand — Jessica Korda kept an eye on her younger sister while firing a 4-under 68 in the third round of the LPGA Thailand on Saturday to lead Moriya Jutanugarn by four strokes. SENT: 280 words.

BOX--SOR RUNGVISAI-ESTRADA

INGLEWOOD, California — Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC 115-pound title against Mexico's Juan Francisco Estrada. Mexico's Carlos Cuadras also takes on Puerto Rico's McWilliams Arroyo on a card showcasing many of the world's top super flyweights. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 500 words. Main event starts around 0430 GMT.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory. SENT: 490 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

HOUSTON — James Harden scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets won their 11th straight game with a 120-102 victory Friday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost All-Star Jimmy Butler to a knee injury. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

BKO--CUBA-US

SANTA CRUZ, California — Rodney Purvis scored 14 points, Xavier Silas had 13 and sparked the Americans' strong start, and the U.S. beat Cuba 84-48 on Friday night to remain unbeaten in qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup. SENT: 440 words.

