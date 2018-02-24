Armani denounces easy emotional appeals on and off runway

MILAN (AP) — As fashion and politics clashed in Milan's main squares and runways on Saturday, Giorgio Armani offered his remedy for the increasingly violent tones surfacing in his native Italy's divisive election campaign — and in shock fashion shows.

Multiple political manifestations of the March 4 election converged in Milan just as the runways in Italy's fashion capital heated up for the weekend, promising at best snarled traffic.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, of the anti-migrant League, planned a major rally in front of the city's Duomo cathedral for the same time Milan Fashion Week shows were scheduled in an adjacent palazzo.

Here are some highlights from Milan Fashion Week womenswear previews for next fall and winter, including shows by Giorgio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jil Sander and Missoni.

ARMANI AGAINST SHOCK RHETORIC ON AND OFF RUNWAYS

Asked after his Giorgio Armani show for suggestions on translating the inclusion seen in his ethnically inspired collection for politics and other arenas, the designer responded, "I would not over do it with easy emotions at all costs, creating a spectacle."

The 83-year-old fashion designer said he was calling himself out on the strategy of using emotion to incite strong reactions. He transitioned immediately to a comment on fashion houses that he thinks employ shocking images to attract attention. The reference to Gucci was clear.

"One can do whatever he wants. But if I put on the runway a head under the arm, severed, we have reached the limit," Armani said, days after Alessandro Michele's "Cyborg" collection for Gucci featured two models carrying replicas of their own heads under their arms.