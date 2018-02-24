Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SSW;19;82%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NNW;19;70%;70%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;16;6;A couple of showers;13;6;SSW;19;81%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;6;An afternoon shower;12;6;SW;13;59%;42%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-6;Partly sunny, cold;1;-5;ENE;25;44%;8%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-4;-9;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-8;SSE;8;70%;78%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;14;8;An afternoon shower;14;9;NNW;8;73%;72%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-22;Cloudy;-8;-15;SSE;10;85%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;20;Partial sunshine;34;21;E;7;48%;14%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain, heavy at times;15;6;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;SE;10;73%;81%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny;25;18;WSW;9;63%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;12;SE;9;64%;27%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;37;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;14;75%;64%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and nice;31;14;E;12;39%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSW;9;62%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;5;Sunny;14;6;NNW;12;58%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-4;NNE;7;45%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cold;2;-7;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-5;NNE;12;44%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;1;-9;A snow squall;-3;-10;NE;12;43%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;17;7;A little rain;18;7;N;9;71%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;ENE;15;72%;67%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;0;-9;Decreasing clouds;-3;-10;NNE;19;43%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;4;-5;Sunny and colder;-2;-9;ENE;18;40%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;1;-5;Afternoon snow;-1;-10;ENE;18;53%;91%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-10;Colder with clearing;-3;-10;NE;13;43%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;26;20;Partial sunshine;26;20;E;16;58%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;31;18;A shower or t-storm;33;18;SW;7;36%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;10;6;Sun and clouds;14;2;N;8;61%;28%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;15;Becoming cloudy;24;15;NE;11;44%;18%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;SE;22;52%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;6;69%;39%;8

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, nice;31;23;Nice with sunshine;32;22;NE;14;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;6;0;Mostly sunny, windy;7;0;SW;29;55%;5%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ENE;13;70%;84%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;-1;-6;Cloudy and cold;-2;-7;NE;17;53%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;22;16;Partly sunny;22;16;NNW;2;90%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;5;Sun and some clouds;18;6;S;9;48%;8%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;34;25;Variable cloudiness;34;25;NNE;18;69%;8%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;32;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NW;10;56%;5%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;0;-11;Partly sunny, cold;2;-8;SSW;14;39%;9%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;31;20;Hazy sun, a t-storm;35;21;SSE;8;50%;83%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;9;77%;72%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun and chilly;5;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-1;ESE;24;69%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;13;7;Inc. clouds;18;10;NNE;14;40%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;16;12;Spotty showers;16;12;E;16;67%;62%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;18;Cloudy;22;18;NNE;10;79%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;26;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;NE;10;72%;73%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;12;55%;6%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and frigid;-11;-16;Cloudy and cold;-8;-13;N;17;78%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with sunshine;36;23;Partial sunshine;35;23;SE;9;57%;8%;10

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;23;17;Clouds and sun;23;15;ENE;9;76%;36%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;28;23;A p.m. shower or two;27;22;ENE;19;73%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;33;17;Sunny and nice;33;17;SE;10;24%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;19;11;Warmer;24;12;NNW;12;58%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;9;5;A little p.m. rain;6;5;NE;17;82%;76%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Showers around;32;25;NW;9;73%;87%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, humid;33;22;Sunny and less humid;30;20;N;19;45%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A thick cloud cover;26;11;E;7;68%;55%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;5;0;Increasing clouds;14;4;NNW;6;40%;27%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Hazy and very warm;33;21;NE;21;38%;3%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;22;9;A t-storm in spots;22;9;SSW;9;62%;50%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;Sunny and hot;39;22;N;21;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-6;-14;Cloudy and frigid;-9;-16;N;11;56%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;28;21;A shower or two;29;22;NE;14;59%;78%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;32;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;23;WSW;10;72%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;34;20;Hazy sun and warm;35;20;SSW;10;39%;20%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Turning cloudy;34;23;NNW;7;64%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;E;13;67%;68%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;10;75%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;20;Clouds, then sun;25;21;SSE;11;75%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;7;Periods of sun;17;10;ESE;13;68%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;Sunny, but cold;3;-2;ENE;23;54%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NE;9;40%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SE;9;81%;78%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;12;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;WSW;8;37%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Showers around;31;27;ENE;18;69%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;23;A morning t-storm;30;23;NE;10;75%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly cloudy;33;25;E;13;58%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;15;Cooler;20;13;SE;24;52%;6%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;12;Nice with some sun;25;13;E;7;35%;38%;9

Miami, United States;A passing shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;17;64%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;-12;-19;Cloudy and frigid;-14;-22;NNE;11;76%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;16;71%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;E;15;60%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;4;-5;A wintry mix;4;-2;S;20;76%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-20;Some sun;-15;-23;N;9;72%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;35;27;Hazy and very warm;35;26;N;11;38%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;16;NNE;18;41%;6%;13

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Rain tapering off;8;4;NW;12;83%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;18;9;Increasing clouds;18;9;WSW;18;62%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-10;-21;Cloudy and colder;-15;-24;NNW;10;85%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;1;Cloudy;10;3;NE;9;56%;65%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold with low clouds;-3;-6;A snow shower;-5;-16;N;8;68%;57%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Variable clouds;4;-5;A wintry mix;6;-3;SW;25;83%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;ENE;17;79%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny;31;21;NNW;11;67%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;29;23;Clouds and sun;30;22;NE;13;75%;44%;9

Paris, France;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;Sunny and colder;0;-8;ENE;19;44%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny;31;22;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSW;18;69%;64%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;35;23;S;8;54%;18%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;NE;14;70%;76%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Partly sunny, nice;32;19;NNW;8;39%;23%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, cold;-1;-12;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-11;ENE;10;36%;9%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;5;-11;Plenty of sunshine;5;-13;NW;7;41%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A.M. rain, overcast;19;11;A shower or two;20;11;NNE;16;58%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Sunny;20;11;E;8;65%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;10;69%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;6;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;5;SE;28;76%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;-8;-14;Cloudy and very cold;-8;-12;NE;9;80%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;11;64%;44%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Couple of t-storms;20;17;Mostly sunny;23;15;E;9;53%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;12;4;Spotty showers;11;0;ESE;7;77%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-11;-14;Morning flurries;-7;-14;NE;13;58%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;13;5;Mostly sunny;13;8;W;16;66%;67%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;13;65%;28%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;26;22;A shower in places;26;22;ENE;15;74%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny;24;17;NNW;8;78%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;10;Mostly sunny;26;9;E;13;25%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;28;13;Sunny and nice;30;14;SW;8;41%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;N;11;77%;29%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;17;2;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;12;50%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain and snow shower;7;4;A bit of rain;7;1;S;14;66%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-5;NNW;7;40%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Mostly cloudy;11;4;NE;20;68%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NNE;23;78%;58%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;7;-1;Afternoon snow;0;-5;E;13;73%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;12;63%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;-5;-10;A snow squall;-4;-6;N;14;68%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;22;Rain, not as warm;24;19;SE;32;83%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;24;15;Cloudy, not as warm;19;15;NE;12;78%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing and frigid;-10;-12;Cloudy and cold;-7;-9;NNE;13;53%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;Partly sunny;18;10;NE;8;62%;15%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;Partly sunny, mild;11;2;NE;6;66%;60%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;13;8;A stray t-shower;13;5;NNW;9;53%;43%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;12;Cloudy;21;13;ESE;16;57%;66%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;16;8;Cooler with rain;12;4;ENE;10;58%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;3;Cloudy and cooler;8;4;NNE;14;54%;72%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some brightening;4;1;Rain in the morning;9;-1;WSW;26;77%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;A shower or two;21;11;NW;22;70%;63%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;16;10;A shower or two;14;8;W;20;72%;64%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-8;-21;Decreasing clouds;-5;-20;W;11;83%;42%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Partly sunny;6;-1;NNE;8;49%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. snow shower;0;-11;Decreasing clouds;-5;-12;NNE;12;47%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;ESE;7;53%;24%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-10;-17;Cloudy and frigid;-13;-18;NNE;10;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;-5;-13;Partly sunny, frigid;-9;-15;NNE;12;63%;57%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;21;17;Very windy;21;17;NNW;50;65%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;36;20;Sunny and very warm;37;19;WSW;7;50%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;12;-2;Partly sunny, mild;10;0;E;4;61%;62%;4

