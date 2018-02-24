Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;90;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SSW;12;82%;73%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;90;68;A t-storm in spots;78;66;NNW;12;70%;70%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;60;43;A couple of showers;56;43;SSW;12;81%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;55;43;An afternoon shower;54;43;SW;8;59%;42%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;38;22;Partly sunny, cold;33;23;ENE;16;44%;8%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;24;15;Mostly sunny, cold;23;17;SSE;5;70%;78%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;56;47;An afternoon shower;57;48;NNW;5;73%;72%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;14;-8;Cloudy;18;4;SSE;6;85%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;94;69;Partial sunshine;94;70;E;4;48%;14%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain, heavy at times;58;42;Cloudy with a shower;55;50;SE;6;73%;81%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;Partly sunny;76;64;WSW;6;63%;27%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;64;48;Mostly sunny;68;53;SE;6;64%;27%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;98;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;ESE;8;75%;64%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;Sunny and nice;88;57;E;7;39%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSW;5;62%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;42;Sunny;57;44;NNW;7;58%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;37;21;Partly sunny, chilly;43;25;NNE;4;45%;3%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cold;35;20;Cloudy and very cold;29;23;NNE;7;44%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;A snow shower;33;15;A snow squall;26;15;NE;7;43%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;63;45;A little rain;65;44;N;6;71%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ENE;9;72%;67%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;33;16;Decreasing clouds;26;15;NNE;12;43%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;39;23;Sunny and colder;29;16;ENE;11;40%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;33;23;Afternoon snow;30;14;ENE;11;53%;91%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of a.m. snow;35;15;Colder with clearing;27;13;NE;8;43%;1%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;79;68;Partial sunshine;79;68;E;10;58%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;88;65;A shower or t-storm;91;65;SW;4;36%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;50;42;Sun and clouds;57;36;N;5;61%;28%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;59;Becoming cloudy;74;58;NE;7;44%;18%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;68;58;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;SE;14;52%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;76;64;Partly sunny;77;65;NE;4;69%;39%;8

Chennai, India;Lots of sun, nice;88;74;Nice with sunshine;90;72;NE;9;62%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;43;31;Mostly sunny, windy;45;32;SW;18;55%;5%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;91;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;ENE;8;70%;84%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;30;21;Cloudy and cold;28;20;NE;11;53%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;71;61;Partly sunny;71;61;NNW;1;90%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;41;Sun and some clouds;65;42;S;6;48%;8%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;93;78;Variable cloudiness;93;77;NNE;11;69%;8%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;90;60;Hazy sun;84;58;NW;6;56%;5%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;32;13;Partly sunny, cold;36;17;SSW;8;39%;9%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;87;68;Hazy sun, a t-storm;95;70;SSE;5;50%;83%;7

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;91;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;WSW;5;77%;72%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun and chilly;41;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;30;ESE;15;69%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;55;45;Inc. clouds;65;50;NNE;8;40%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;60;53;Spotty showers;62;54;E;10;67%;62%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;72;65;Cloudy;71;65;NNE;6;79%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;79;62;A shower or t-storm;81;63;NE;7;72%;73%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;84;69;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;SSE;8;55%;6%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and frigid;13;3;Cloudy and cold;18;9;N;10;78%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Partial sunshine;94;73;SE;6;57%;8%;10

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;73;62;Clouds and sun;74;59;ENE;5;76%;36%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;82;73;A p.m. shower or two;81;72;ENE;12;73%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;91;63;Sunny and nice;92;63;SE;6;24%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;66;52;Warmer;75;54;NNW;8;58%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;48;41;A little p.m. rain;43;41;NE;11;82%;76%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;77;Showers around;90;78;NW;6;73%;87%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, humid;91;72;Sunny and less humid;87;68;N;12;45%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;76;61;A thick cloud cover;79;52;E;4;68%;55%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;40;32;Increasing clouds;57;40;NNW;4;40%;27%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Hazy and very warm;92;70;NE;13;38%;3%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;72;49;A t-storm in spots;72;48;SSW;6;62%;50%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;105;76;Sunny and hot;102;72;N;13;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;22;8;Cloudy and frigid;16;3;N;7;56%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;83;71;A shower or two;84;71;NE;9;59%;78%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;89;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;WSW;6;72%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Warm with sunshine;94;68;Hazy sun and warm;96;69;SSW;6;39%;20%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;Turning cloudy;94;74;NNW;5;64%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;38;A t-storm in spots;56;37;E;8;67%;68%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SSW;6;75%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;78;68;Clouds, then sun;77;69;SSE;7;75%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;59;44;Periods of sun;62;50;ESE;8;68%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;41;31;Sunny, but cold;38;29;ENE;14;54%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;63;45;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;NE;5;40%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SE;5;81%;78%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;53;31;Mostly sunny;57;32;WSW;5;37%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Showers around;88;81;ENE;11;69%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;74;A morning t-storm;86;74;NE;6;75%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;89;76;Mostly cloudy;91;77;E;8;58%;68%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;59;Cooler;69;56;SE;15;52%;6%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;77;54;Nice with some sun;77;55;E;4;35%;38%;9

Miami, United States;A passing shower;82;74;Partly sunny;83;73;ESE;11;64%;44%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;11;-2;Cloudy and frigid;8;-7;NNE;7;76%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;Partly sunny;87;79;ESE;10;71%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;75;60;Sunny and nice;76;61;E;9;60%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;39;22;A wintry mix;39;29;S;13;76%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;13;-3;Some sun;5;-9;N;5;72%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Abundant sunshine;95;80;Hazy and very warm;95;79;N;7;38%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;86;59;Mostly sunny;87;61;NNE;11;41%;6%;13

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;54;41;Rain tapering off;47;40;NW;7;83%;79%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;65;48;Increasing clouds;64;49;WSW;11;62%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mainly cloudy;14;-6;Cloudy and colder;6;-11;NNW;6;85%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;54;34;Cloudy;50;38;NE;5;56%;65%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold with low clouds;26;20;A snow shower;23;4;N;5;68%;57%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Variable clouds;39;22;A wintry mix;43;26;SW;16;83%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;86;79;A p.m. shower or two;86;79;ENE;10;79%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;Partly sunny;87;70;NNW;7;67%;44%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;83;74;Clouds and sun;85;72;NE;8;75%;44%;9

Paris, France;Sunny, but chilly;43;25;Sunny and colder;33;18;ENE;12;44%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny;88;72;A shower or t-storm;81;66;SSW;11;69%;64%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;73;Partly sunny;95;74;S;5;54%;18%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;92;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;NE;8;70%;76%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;66;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;NNW;5;39%;23%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, cold;30;10;Sunny, but very cold;25;13;ENE;6;36%;9%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;41;13;Plenty of sunshine;42;8;NW;4;41%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A.M. rain, overcast;65;52;A shower or two;68;52;NNE;10;58%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;Sunny;69;52;E;5;65%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;85;75;E;6;69%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow shower;43;34;Cloudy, p.m. rain;44;41;SE;17;76%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Frigid;17;6;Cloudy and very cold;17;10;NE;6;80%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;Partly sunny;84;74;E;7;64%;44%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Couple of t-storms;69;62;Mostly sunny;73;59;E;5;53%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;54;40;Spotty showers;52;33;ESE;4;77%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;13;7;Morning flurries;19;6;NE;8;58%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;55;41;Mostly sunny;56;47;W;10;66%;67%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny;78;60;ENE;8;65%;28%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;78;72;A shower in places;78;71;ENE;10;74%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;Partly sunny;75;63;NNW;5;78%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;81;50;Mostly sunny;78;49;E;8;25%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;83;56;Sunny and nice;85;58;SW;5;41%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny;78;67;N;7;77%;29%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;62;36;Mostly sunny;63;44;ESE;8;50%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain and snow shower;45;40;A bit of rain;45;35;S;8;66%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;44;28;Mostly sunny;46;23;NNW;4;40%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;55;45;Mostly cloudy;52;39;NE;13;68%;11%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or t-storm;88;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NNE;14;78%;58%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;45;30;Afternoon snow;32;24;E;8;73%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower in places;82;71;ENE;7;63%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;23;15;A snow squall;24;21;N;9;68%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;88;72;Rain, not as warm;76;66;SE;20;83%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;75;59;Cloudy, not as warm;66;59;NE;8;78%;70%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing and frigid;14;11;Cloudy and cold;20;16;NNE;8;53%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;52;45;Partly sunny;65;50;NE;5;62%;15%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;55;38;Partly sunny, mild;53;36;NE;4;66%;60%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;56;46;A stray t-shower;56;41;NNW;6;53%;43%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;54;Cloudy;70;56;ESE;10;57%;66%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;61;47;Cooler with rain;54;40;ENE;6;58%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;53;37;Cloudy and cooler;46;39;NNE;9;54%;72%;1

Toronto, Canada;Some brightening;40;34;Rain in the morning;49;31;WSW;16;77%;80%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;70;57;A shower or two;69;51;NW;13;70%;63%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;61;50;A shower or two;57;46;W;12;72%;64%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;18;-6;Decreasing clouds;23;-3;W;7;83%;42%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;40;35;Partly sunny;42;30;NNE;5;49%;42%;2

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. snow shower;32;12;Decreasing clouds;23;10;NNE;7;47%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;80;69;Mostly sunny;92;68;ESE;4;53%;24%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;14;2;Cloudy and frigid;10;0;NNE;6;70%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy and colder;23;9;Partly sunny, frigid;16;6;NNE;7;63%;57%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;70;63;Very windy;71;62;NNW;31;65%;75%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;96;68;Sunny and very warm;98;66;WSW;5;50%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;54;28;Partly sunny, mild;50;32;E;2;61%;62%;4

