Companies that have cut ties with the NRA, at a glance

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. companies that have partnered with the National Rifle Association to offer discounts and benefits to its members have begun to distance themselves from the gun lobbying group after the latest school shooting.

Following is a list of some of the companies that have cut ties or distanced themselves from the NRA:

First National Bank of Omaha — The bank announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.

The Hertz Corp. — The rental car company ended its discount program for NRA members.

MetLife Inc. — The insurer terminated discounts that had been offered to NRA members on the NRA website

Enterprise Holdings Inc. — The car rental company that also owns Alamo and National cut off discounts for NRA members.

Symantec Corp. — The software company that makes Norton Antivirus technology ended its discount program with the NRA.

Chubb Ltd. — The insurer announced it was ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, though it provided notice three months ago.

Best Western — The hotel chain told multiple social media users that it was no longer affiliated with the NRA, though it did not say when that decision was made.

Wyndham Hotels — The hotel chain told social media users it is no longer affiliated with the NRA without specifying when that decision was made.