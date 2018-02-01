Taiwan marchers mark 228 Incident by calling for transitional justice

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Marchers in Taipei City Saturday called for the speedy implementation of transitional justice while reciting the names of the thousands of victims of the 228 Incident.

Next Wednesday, Taiwan will be marking the 71st anniversary of an uprising against Kuomintang corruption and repression which was suppressed with tens of thousands of dead, disappeared and prisoners as a result, followed by years of White Terror, during which the subject of 228 was strictly taboo.

However, 48 human rights and other action groups already took to the streets Saturday to walk past some of the most important monuments from the February 1947 events.

Speakers at the rally called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to put the transitional justice legislation her government approved last year into practice during the two remaining years of her term in office, the Central News Agency reported. Symbols of the repressive regime were still present all around, another speaker complained.

Veteran activist Su Beng (史明), 99, was one of the participants in Saturday’s event, which was joined by numerous prominent human rights and Taiwan Independence supporters.