Airstrikes on suburbs of Syrian capital claim move lives

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 18:29

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists are reporting a new wave of airstrikes and shelling on eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus leaving three people dead and more than a dozen wounded.

Saturday's bombardment come after the U.N. Security Council delayed a vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria in hopes of closing a gap over the timing for a halt to fighting. A vote is scheduled for later Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Ghouta Media Center, an activist collective, said the airstrikes hit several suburbs of the capital killing three in the town of Harasta.

The Observatory said that since the latest wave of bombardment began Sunday, 474 civilians, including 114 children, have been killed in the region known as eastern Ghouta.