10 Vietnamese arrested in prostitution ring bust in Taipei

TAIPEI (CNA) -- A National Immigration Agency (NIA) specialized operation brigade in Taipei busted a prostitution ring on Thursday and arrested 10 Vietnamese women and three Taiwanese johns, the agency said Saturday.

Chiu Yao-yung, deputy head of the Taipei brigade, said the NIA received a tip in January that several Vietnamese migrant workers who were unaccounted for were working as prostitutes in the Greater Taipei area.

In a surveillance operation that spanned more than a month, the brigade tracked the migrant workers to a commercial and residential building near Minsheng East Road, Section 2 in the city's Zhongshan District.

The team raided the building on Thursday and arrested 13 people suspected of being involved in the ring -- eight migrant workers who left their formal jobs in Taiwan, a Vietnamese national who entered Taiwan illegally, another Vietnamese national married to a Taiwanese national, and three johns.

According to the team, the Vietnamese women were all 20 to 30 years of age.

All 13 individuals are currently under investigation, after which the 10 Vietnamese women will be deported.