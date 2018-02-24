AP PHOTOS: Olympians rush toward gold in games' last weekend

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — In the waning days of the Pyeongchang Olympics, athletes are pressing to win now or wait four years for their next chance.

Emotions are running high from the ski jumping center to the cross-country skiing trail. Associated Press photographers are on hand to capture them all.

Lee Sangho of South Korea raised his arms in celebration Saturday after winning the silver medal in parallel giant slalom. Meanwhile, at one point, bronze winner Zan Kosir of Slovenia flung his helmet aside.

The more grounded athlete may have surpassed them both. Iivo Niskanen of Finland leapt for joy, skis in hand, after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-kilometer cross-country skiing competition.

Stay tuned for more to come before the Olympic cauldron is doused.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org