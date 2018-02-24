Saturday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 50
|Gold Medal
|USA
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|—10
|Sweden
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—7
|USA
Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 242, Team Percentage: 80.
Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 85.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 19, Points: 56, Percentage: 74.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.