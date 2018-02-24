AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 15 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Czech snow star Ester Ledecka won the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double, taking the gold medal in snowboarding's parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G a week earlier. Norway's third-place finish in the new Alpine skiing team event gave the country a record 38 medals at a single Winter Olympics. And the U.S. beat Sweden 10-7 for a decisive upset in the men's gold medal curling game.

Here are some highlights of Day 15 from Associated Press photographers.