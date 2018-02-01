Taiwan to investigate businessman named in U.S. North Korea sanctions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Shilin District Prosecutors Office is opening an investigation into Chang Yung-yuan (張永源), the only individual named in a new list of sanctions by the United States against North Korea.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and the Treasury announced a list of mostly companies which would be targeted because they had allegedly violated United Nations sanctions against the communist country.

Chang, the only individual on the list, was reportedly suspected of supplying North Korea with coal.

Since his company was registered in Taipei’s Neihu District, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office opened a case against him, but was not planning to question him for the time being, the Liberty Times reported.

Earlier in the day, reporters from the Apple Daily caught Chang as he was preparing to leave for work, which led to an angry incident which also involved a woman believed to be his wife.

The reporters asked him about the coal issue and the threat of sanctions, but Chang turned away, with the woman shouting at reporters and threatening to call the police.

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were going to ask the U.S. to supply more information about Chang’s alleged activities, the Liberty Times wrote. According to the Central News Agency, Washington had supplied the relevant information to the government in Taipei before the list was announced Friday.

Earlier, the government already took action against another Taiwanese businessman who was allegedly involved in the transfer at sea of oil products to a ship bound for North Korea late last year.