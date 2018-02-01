Taiwan man safe after fishing vessel seized by Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese chief engineer of a Kaohsiung-registered fishing vessel was safe after the ship had been seized by the Indonesian authorities, reports said Saturday.

The Wei Lung (緯龍號) was intercepted on Friday in waters close to Singapore and Malaysia before being towed away to the Indonesian island of Pulau Karimun Besar, the Central News Agency reported.

The fishing trawler had a Chinese captain, a Taiwanese chief engineer, and a crew of 22 Indonesians.

Taiwan’s representative office in Indonesia had sent a delegation to the small island to understand the situation, according to CNA. It was not clear yet why the authorities had boarded the ship and towed it into harbor, but the Taiwanese man and all the other crew members were safe, Taiwanese diplomats said.

The Wei Lung had left Singapore on Friday afternoon for the Strait of Malacca but was soon stopped by a vessel of the Indonesian coast guard, whose officers boarded the fishing trawler and ordered it towed into harbor, CNA reported.

The owner was reportedly worried that the ship had been used to transport an illegal load, reports said.