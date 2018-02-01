Mild weather to be followed by cold fronts in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Relatively mild temperatures Saturday will be followed by the first of two cold fronts by the end of the day, the Central Weather Bureau forecasts.

Most of Taiwan recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 25 to 28 degrees during the day Saturday, even though persistent fog in coastal areas and along the Tamsui River kept the warmth away for a long time.

The patch of mild weather would not last long however, with the first signs of an imminent cold front expected late on Saturday.

Lower temperatures, rain and northeasterly winds were expected to dominate in northern and northeastern Taiwan on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

Tuesday would see another break in the winter weather with the mercury rising to reach 27 degrees or more, but the next cold front was expected to arrive by Thursday with again, a higher chance of rain.

By the next weekend, the front should weaken and make way for lighter and drier weather, according to weather bureau forecasts.