  1. Home
  2. World

2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/24 14:10
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 4 of 8 medal events for Feb. 24
Through 94 of 98 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 14 11 38
Germany 13 8 7 28
Canada 11 8 9 28
United States 8 8 6 22
Netherlands 8 6 4 18
Switzerland 5 6 4 15
France 5 4 6 15
Austria 5 3 6 14
OA Russia 1 5 8 14
South Korea 4 5 4 13
Sweden 6 5 0 11
Japan 3 5 3 11
Italy 3 2 5 10
China 1 6 2 9
Czech Republic 2 2 3 7
Britain 1 0 4 5
Finland 0 0 4 4
Belarus 2 1 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Poland 1 0 1 2
Slovenia 0 1 1 2
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1