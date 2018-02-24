  1. Home
As deadly shells fall, fear spreads anew in Syrian capital

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 14:12

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian government is escalating attacks on opposition-held suburbs of Damascus. Meanwhile, rebels in outlying towns are retaliating with volleys of mortar shells and rockets into the capital.

In the past two weeks, more than 25 civilians have been killed, with fear spreading among the city's 4 million residents.

Many parents have stopped sending their children to school. Some are skipping work and hunkering at home. Some are even contemplating leaving until it all calms down.

The scope of the rebel attacks on Damascus pales in comparison to what has rained down from warplanes on eastern Ghouta, where more than 400 people have been killed this week in the region only a short drive from the capital.