The Latest: Afghan official says at least 3 killed in south

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on bombing in Afghanistan capital and other violence (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least three security personnel have been killed in separate suicide bombing attacks in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said a car bomber early Saturday was shot by Afghan army soldiers but his vehicle managed to reach the entrance of the army base in Nad Aali district, killing two soldiers and wounding another.

In a second suicide bomb attack near another military base in Helmand's capital city Lashkar Gah, one security person was killed and seven civilians wounded, Zwak said.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for both suicide attacks in Helmand province.

__

8:50 a.m.

An explosion has occurred in a diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the explosion in Kabul on Saturday morning.

It was in the Shash Darak area near the headquarters of NATO and not far from the U.S. Embassy.

Further details were not immediately available.