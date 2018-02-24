Head of US Alpine team to AP: 'Have to rebuild' before 2022

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml began his trek back to Utah before the last ski race of the Olympics was done. He knows he has work to do after the country produced its fewest golds in the sport since 2002, fewest medals since 2006.

In a telephone interview Saturday, Riml called his men's team's Olympic performance "disappointing" and acknowledged that "we definitely have to rebuild" before the 2022 Beijing Games.

Riml told The Associated Press while traveling by car to Seoul ahead of a flight Sunday the team needs to do a thorough evaluation of the program.