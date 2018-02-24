Taiwan's table tennis team eliminated from world cup in London

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) A Taiwanese women's table tennis team suffered a crushing defeat in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Team World Cup in London on Friday, during which they faced off against the North Korean women's team.

In a best-of-five-match encounter, the team from Taiwan proceeded to lose three matches in a row, the exact opposite of how they performed the day before in the competition against Australia that won them a spot in the quarterfinals.

Taiwan's Chen Szu-yu, Cheng Hsien-tzu and Cheng I-ching played for the team in a doubles and two singles matches.

Chen and Cheng Hsien-tzu kicked off the doubles match, playing against North Korea's Kim Nam-hae and Cha Hyo-sim.

While the two started out strong, winning two sets 11-9, 11-8, they lost their chance to win the match when they were defeated in a third set that ended in a close 9-11 score. After that, they went on to lose the final two sets 6-11, 7-11, losing the first point for the Taiwan team.

Cheng I-ching played against North Korea's Kim Song-i in the first of two singles matches, but she was only able to win one of the four sets.

Cheng I-ching never found her footing in the match, and ultimately lost 3-11, 9-11, 11-8, 3-11.

The same was true for Chen Szu-yu who later faced off against Cha Hyo-sim in the deciding second singles match, losing 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 5-11.

Having lost the best-of-five-match encounter 0-3, the team from Taiwan was eliminated from the world cup and cannot advance into the semifinals. (By Kuan-lin Liu and Lee Chin-wei)