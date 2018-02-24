Taiwan's Hsieh advances to finals of women's doubles in Dubai

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei and her Chinese doubles partner Peng Shuai are now one match away from the women's doubles title at the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after an intense match in the semifinals on Friday.

The fourth-seed Hsieh and Peng faced off against the first-seeded Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia, winners of the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Championships women's doubles title.

The Taiwan-Chinese duo easily won the first set 6-1 but suffered a defeat in the second set 3-6, leading them into a final tie-breaking set that would determine their fate.

While they led the third set in the beginning, their Russian rivals quickly picked up speed, winning just enough games to even out the scores.

It was only after Hsieh and Peng were able to win three consecutive games that they took home the match 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

Hsieh and Peng will now face fellow Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching and Chinese player Yang Zhaoxuan in the finals.

The Chan-Yang duo fought their way into the finals on Friday after upending Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Abigail Spears of the United States 6-4, 7-5.

While it may be hard to tell which duo will come out on top, a Taiwanese champion is already guaranteed. (By Kuan-lin Liu and Lee Chin-wei)