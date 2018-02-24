Several bombs set off around troubled Myanmar state, 1 hurt

BANGKOK (AP) — Police say one of several bombs targeting government offices and other places in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state exploded, injuring a police officer.

In all, three bombs exploded Saturday morning and three unexploded devices were seized in Sittwe, the state capital.

State police officer Aung Myat Moe said one of the explosions was in front of a high-ranking government official's residence.

Last month, local police fired at protesters in the ancient city of Mrauk-U, killing at least seven Rakhine Buddhists.

Communal violence in Sittwe in 2012 displaced more than 120,000 Rohingya Muslims now confined to camps outside of the city, where most Rakhine Buddhists remain.