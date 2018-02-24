Students: More gun control needed after school shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting
Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist look at a memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after return
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School former student Ariana Gonzalez weeps at a cross of slain Marjory Stoneman Douglas coach Aaron Feis, on a hill hon
Florida Governor Rick Scott lays out his school safety proposal during a press conference at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, Feb 23,
The press gather around Democrat Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith for comments after the Republican leadership laid out their school safety proposal during
Florida Governor Rick Scott lays out his school safety proposal during a press conference at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, Feb 23,
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. But some say it's not enough. Talia Rumsky is one of them.
The 16-year-old student who survived the shooting was among those who traveled to Tallahassee on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers about gun control. She said Gov. Rick Scott's plan to make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase a gun is a start, but shouldn't be the end of gun control efforts.
Scott announced plans Friday to put more armed guards in schools and to make it harder for young adults and some with mental illness to buy guns, responding to days of intense lobbying from survivors of last week's shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.