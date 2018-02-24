Students: More gun control needed after school shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. But some say it's not enough. Talia Rumsky is one of them.

The 16-year-old student who survived the shooting was among those who traveled to Tallahassee on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers about gun control. She said Gov. Rick Scott's plan to make it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase a gun is a start, but shouldn't be the end of gun control efforts.

Scott announced plans Friday to put more armed guards in schools and to make it harder for young adults and some with mental illness to buy guns, responding to days of intense lobbying from survivors of last week's shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.