Alabama to execute man convicted of killing federal judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a federal judge in a 1989 package bombing in Alabama is scheduled to be executed in April.

The attorney general's office said Friday that Walter Leroy Moody is scheduled to be executed April 19. Moody was convicted of capital murder for killing U.S. 11th Circuit Judge Robert Vance with a package bomb delivered to his home in Mountain Brook in 1989.

The judge died when he opened the package in the kitchen of his home. His wife, Helen, was seriously injured.

Moody is thought to have carried out a wave of mail bombings across the South in 1989. He was also convicted of sending a mail bomb that killed Robert Robinson, an alderman in Savannah, Georgia.

Moody, 82, is the oldest inmate on Alabama's death row. He has been on death row since 1997.

The state set a March 15 execution date for Michael Eggers, convicted of the 2000 choking death of Bennie Francis Murray. Murray had hired Eggers to work at her concession business with a traveling carnival.

Court records show that Eggers asked to drop his appeals and be executed.