|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|17
|3
|85
|219
|164
|Boston
|58
|37
|13
|8
|82
|191
|142
|Toronto
|63
|38
|20
|5
|81
|209
|175
|Pittsburgh
|62
|36
|22
|4
|76
|201
|181
|Washington
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|189
|183
|Philadelphia
|61
|32
|19
|10
|74
|183
|175
|New Jersey
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|183
|187
|Columbus
|61
|30
|26
|5
|65
|160
|172
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|29
|26
|7
|65
|206
|223
|Carolina
|61
|27
|24
|10
|64
|163
|186
|Florida
|58
|27
|25
|6
|60
|169
|188
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|175
|198
|Detroit
|60
|24
|26
|10
|58
|159
|180
|Montreal
|60
|23
|29
|8
|54
|154
|189
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|29
|10
|52
|163
|211
|Buffalo
|61
|18
|32
|11
|47
|146
|200
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|60
|40
|16
|4
|84
|209
|163
|Nashville
|60
|37
|14
|9
|83
|192
|155
|Winnipeg
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|203
|161
|Minnesota
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|185
|172
|Dallas
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|181
|159
|San Jose
|61
|33
|20
|8
|74
|179
|170
|Anaheim
|62
|31
|20
|11
|73
|171
|170
|St. Louis
|62
|34
|24
|4
|72
|173
|160
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|23
|5
|71
|174
|151
|Calgary
|62
|31
|22
|9
|71
|177
|184
|Colorado
|60
|32
|23
|5
|69
|186
|180
|Chicago
|61
|26
|27
|8
|60
|173
|175
|Edmonton
|60
|25
|31
|4
|54
|167
|196
|Vancouver
|60
|23
|30
|7
|53
|161
|194
|Arizona
|60
|17
|33
|10
|44
|145
|202
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Florida 3, Washington 2
Buffalo 3, Detroit 2, OT
Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Nashville 7, San Jose 1
Edmonton 3, Colorado 2, OT
Calgary 5, Arizona 2
Dallas 2, Los Angeles 0
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 6, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.