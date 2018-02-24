Longtime Jets LB David Harris retires after 11 seasons

Former New York Jets linebacker David Harris, second on the team's career tackles list, has retired after 11 NFL seasons.

Harris made the announcement Friday night in a statement released on Twitter by his agents.

He spent his first 10 seasons with the Jets, who drafted him in the second round out of Michigan in 2007. Harris was surprisingly released by New York last June and signed to a two-year contract by AFC East rival New England a few weeks later.

The 34-year-old Harris was mostly a role player with the Patriots, appearing in just 10 regular-season games, and he did not play in any postseason games, including the Super Bowl against Philadelphia.

Harris had 1,260 tackles with the Jets, trailing only Kyle Clifton's 1,471.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL