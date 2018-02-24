Penguins pick up Brassard, trade Cole in 3-team deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Penguins announced the deal Friday night during their game at Carolina.

The Senators also received goalie Filip Gustavsson and the Penguins' first-round draft pick this year as well as their third-round selection next year. Pittsburgh also acquired a pair of prospects — forward Vincent Dunn from Ottawa and forward Tobias Lindberg from Vegas — plus Ottawa's third-round pick this year.

Vegas also received a fourth-round pick this year, and is retaining 40 percent of Brassard's salary.

Brassard had 18 goals and 20 assists in 58 games for the Senators this season.

