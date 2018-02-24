2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 1 of 8 medal events for Feb. 24
|Through 91 of 98 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|13
|14
|10
|37
|Germany
|13
|7
|6
|26
|Canada
|11
|8
|9
|28
|United States
|8
|8
|6
|22
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|4
|18
|Sweden
|6
|5
|0
|11
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Austria
|5
|2
|6
|13
|South Korea
|4
|4
|4
|12
|Switzerland
|3
|6
|4
|13
|Japan
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|OA Russia
|1
|5
|8
|14
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Britain
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|4
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1