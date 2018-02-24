  1. Home
Ivanka Trump set to watch some Olympic events

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 08:44

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Ivanka Trump during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Seoul,

Britain's skip Kyle Smith, right, shakes hands with United States' Matt Hamilton after their men's curling match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangne

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Ivanka Trump will get a taste of Olympic action on the final full day of events at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to make stops at the men's Big Air final; the gold medal curling match, where the U.S. men have a chance to win their first-ever gold medal in the event; and speedskating.

Trump is leading the U.S. delegation at Sunday's closing ceremony.

In action already underway Saturday, surprise super-G champion Ester Ledecka has the fastest time so far in women's snowboard parallel slalom qualifying.

