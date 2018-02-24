Ivanka Trump set to watch some Olympic events

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Ivanka Trump will get a taste of Olympic action on the final full day of events at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to make stops at the men's Big Air final; the gold medal curling match, where the U.S. men have a chance to win their first-ever gold medal in the event; and speedskating.

Trump is leading the U.S. delegation at Sunday's closing ceremony.

In action already underway Saturday, surprise super-G champion Ester Ledecka has the fastest time so far in women's snowboard parallel slalom qualifying.

