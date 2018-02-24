  1. Home
Top-seeded defending champion Thiem tumbles out of Rio Open

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 08:36

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria tumbled out of the Rio Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event.

Thiem won the Argentina Open on Sunday for his ninth career title.

Verdasco will play fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy or Alijaz Bedene of Slovenia.

In the other semifinal at Jockey Club Brasileiro, sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry. Schwartzman beat France's Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, and Jarry topped Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 7-5, 6-3.