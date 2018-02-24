Friday's Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York Yankees
|000
|003
|00x—3
|6
|1
Carpenter, Barbato (3), Moreno (4), Saupold (5), Sodders (6), Voelker (7), Montgomery (8), and Hicks, Pena, Perez; Cessa, Heller (3), Hale (5), Lail (7), Coshow (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Hale 1-0. L_Sodders 0-1. Sv_Gallegos.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|102—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|300
|01x—4
|5
|0
Slegers, Enns (3), Baxendale (4), Busenitz (5), Kinley (6), Jorge (7), Curtiss (8), and Garver, Sawyer; Velazquez, Rodriguez (3), Hart (5), Gorst (6), Boyd (7), McGrath (7), Kelley (8), Smith (9), and Vazquez, Rei, Hernandez. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Enns 0-1. Sv_Smith.
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|000—3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|004
|002
|00x—6
|10
|1
Eppler, McRae (3), Sadler (4), Jones (5), Stilson (6), Anderson (6), Garcia (7), Magnifico (8), McKinney (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Nuno, Pruitt (2), Runzler (4), Murray (5), Stanek (6), Hall (7), Castillo (8), Fierro (9), and Ramos, Carrillo. W_Pruitt 1-0. L_McRae 0-1. Sv_Fierro. HRs_Hechavarria.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|120
|100—4
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|50x—6
|9
|2
Flaherty, Gant (3), Lucas (5), Greene (6), Schafer (7), Sherriff (7), Hicks (8), and Molina, Pena; Peters, Despaigne (3), Hernandez (5), Wimmers (7), Rucinski (8), Guerra (9), and Realmuto, Holaday. W_Wimmers 1-0. L_Schafer 0-1. Sv_Guerra. HRs_Van Slyke (2).
___
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|010
|00x—3
|4
|0
Milone, Long (3), Dragmire (5), Suero (7), Collins (8), and Severino, Kieboom; Armenteros, Boshers (3), Guduan (4), Ramsey (5), Dorris (5), Thornton (6), Hauschild (8), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Dorris 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1. Sv_Hauschild. HRs_Davis, Stassi.
___
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|220—6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|11
|0
Chirinos, Wood (3), Weber (4), Kolarek (5), Kittredge (6), Bird (7), Gibaut (8), Lawson (9), Harrison (9), and Moore, Ciuffo; Wright, Lee (3), Araujo (5), Rodriguez (6), Ferrell (7), Hart (8), Yacabonis (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Wright 0-1. Sv_Harrison. HRs_Padlo; Sisco.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
Pivetta, Leiter (3), Rodriguez (5), Arano (6), Pinto (7), Milner (8), and Rupp, Moore; Biagini, Mayza (3), Dermody (4), Breslow (5), Alburquerque (6), Santos (7), Reid-Foley (8), Fernandez (9), and Maile, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Ortiz; Granderson.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|06x—6
|5
|2
Wisler, Whitley (3), Freeman (4), Gomez (5), Allard (6), Brothers (7), Socolovich (8), Morris (8), and Brantly, Scivicque; Wheeler, Robles (2), Rhame (3), Callahan (4), Flexen (5), Oswalt (6), Bashlor (8), Smith (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton, Mazeika. W_Bashlor 1-0. L_Socolovich 0-1.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Milwaukee (ss)
|000
|200
|00x—2
|10
|2
Roth, Zastryzny (3), Alvarez (4), Bass (5), Garner (6), Baldonado (7), Brooks (8), and Caratini, Solis; Suter, Guerra (2), Drake (3), Burnes (4), Frieri (5), Webb (6), Davis (7), Dillard (8), Ramirez (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Burnes 1-0. L_Alvarez 0-1. Sv_Ramirez.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|003
|200
|000—5
|6
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|105
|410
|20x—13
|14
|2
Covey, Danish (3), Ynoa (4), Clark (4), Walsh (6), Vieira (7), Fry (7), and Smith, Narvaez; Font, Lee (3), Sierra (4), Corcino (4), Venditte (5), Moran (7), Paredes (8), Sborz (9), and Grandal. W_Lee 1-0. L_Danish 0-1. HRs_Anderson; Turner, Kemp, Forsythe, Hernandez.
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|002
|101—6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|020—4
|7
|0
Romano, Mahle (3), Stephens (5), Shackelford (7), Mella (8), Herget (9), and Barnhart, Turner, Hudson; Clevinger, Merritt (2), Otero (3), McAllister (4), Ogando (5), Claiborne (6), Head (7), DeMasi (8), Whitehouse (9), and Gomes, Hanigan, Murphy. W_Romano 1-0. L_Otero 0-1. Sv_Herget. HRs_Dixon, Herrera, Barnhart; Stamets, Alonso.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|200
|020
|040—8
|13
|2
|Oakland
|300
|004
|002—9
|12
|1
Tropeano, Hofacket (2), Bridwell (3), Morales (5), Krol (6), Bard (7), Pena (8), Pinder (9), and Rivera, Perez; Mengden, Jokisch (1), Blackburn (3), Dull (5), Blackwood (6), Pagan (7), Bleich (8), Alcantara (9), and Maxwell, Murphy, Chavez. W_Alcantara 1-0. L_Pinder 0-1. HRs_Walsh; Olson.
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|000
|030
|201—6
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|040
|001
|000—5
|8
|6
Wilkerson, Perrin (2), Ventura (2), Ortiz (4), Brady (5), Liz (6), Lopez (7), Archer (8), Uhen (9), and Vogt, Nottingham; Blach, Suarez (3), Younginer (5), Johnson (5), Cyr (6), Rogers (7), Knight (8), Snelten (9), and Hundley, Brown. W_Archer 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. Sv_Uhen. HRs_Sandoval, Hundley.
___
|Seattle
|210
|000
|000—3
|12
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Miranda, Moore (3), Pazos (5), Bergman (6), Armstrong (8), Altavilla (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch; Kennedy, Yardley (2), Wilhelmsen (3), Baumann (4), Lloyd (5), Cimber (7), Weir (8), Diaz (9), and Lopez, Torrens. W_Miranda 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_Altavilla. HRs_Tatis Jr..
___