Friday's Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York Yankees
|000
|003
|00x—3
|6
|1
Carpenter, Barbato (3), Moreno (4), Saupold (5), Sodders (6), Voelker (7), Montgomery (8), and Hicks, Pena, Perez; Cessa, Heller (3), Hale (5), Lail (7), Coshow (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Hale 1-0. L_Sodders 0-1. Sv_Gallegos.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|102—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|300
|01x—4
|5
|0
Slegers, Enns (3), Baxendale (4), Busenitz (5), Kinley (6), Jorge (7), Curtiss (8), and Garver, Sawyer; Velazquez, Rodriguez (3), Hart (5), Gorst (6), Boyd (7), McGrath (7), Kelley (8), Smith (9), and Vazquez, Rei, Hernandez. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Enns 0-1. Sv_Smith.
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|000—3
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|004
|002
|00x—6
|10
|1
___
|St. Louis
|000
|120
|100—4
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|50x—6
|9
|2
___
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|010
|00x—3
|4
|0
Milone, Long (3), Dragmire (5), Suero (7), Collins (8), and Severino, Kieboom; Armenteros, Boshers (3), Guduan (4), Ramsey (5), Dorris (5), Thornton (6), Hauschild (8), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Dorris 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1. Sv_Hauschild. HRs_Davis, Stassi.
___
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|220—6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|11
|0
Chirinos, Wood (3), Weber (4), Kolarek (5), Kittredge (6), Bird (7), Gibaut (8), Lawson (9), Harrison (9), and Moore, Ciuffo; Wright, Lee (3), Araujo (5), Rodriguez (6), Ferrell (7), Hart (8), Yacabonis (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Wright 0-1. Sv_Harrison. HRs_Padlo; Sisco.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
Pivetta, Leiter (3), Rodriguez (5), Arano (6), Pinto (7), Milner (8), and Rupp, Moore; Biagini, Mayza (3), Dermody (4), Breslow (5), Alburquerque (6), Santos (7), Reid-Foley (8), Fernandez (9), and Maile, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Ortiz; Granderson.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|010—2
|7
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|06x—6
|5
|2
___
|Chicago Cubs
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|00x—2
|10
|2
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|002
|101—6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|020—4
|7
|0
___
|Seattle
|210
|000
|000—3
|12
|1
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Miranda, Moore (3), Pazos (5), Bergman (6), Armstrong (8), Altavilla (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch; Kennedy, Yardley (2), Wilhelmsen (3), Baumann (4), Lloyd (5), Cimber (7), Weir (8), Diaz (9), and Lopez, Torrens. W_Miranda 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_Altavilla. HRs_Tatis Jr..
___