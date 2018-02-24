Friday's Major League Linescore

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/24 07:11
Detroit 100 000 000—1 6 0
New York Yankees 000 003 00x—3 6 1

Carpenter, Barbato (3), Moreno (4), Saupold (5), Sodders (6), Voelker (7), Montgomery (8), and Hicks, Pena, Perez; Cessa, Heller (3), Hale (5), Lail (7), Coshow (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka. W_Hale 1-0. L_Sodders 0-1. Sv_Gallegos.

___

Minnesota 000 000 102—3 6 0
Boston 000 300 01x—4 5 0

Slegers, Enns (3), Baxendale (4), Busenitz (5), Kinley (6), Jorge (7), Curtiss (8), and Garver, Sawyer; Velazquez, Rodriguez (3), Hart (5), Gorst (6), Boyd (7), McGrath (7), Kelley (8), Smith (9), and Vazquez, Rei, Hernandez. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Enns 0-1. Sv_Smith.

___

Pittsburgh 010 002 000—3 5 0
Tampa Bay 004 002 00x—6 10 1

___

St. Louis 000 120 100—4 10 0
Miami 000 001 50x—6 9 2

___

Washington 000 020 000—2 4 0
Houston 002 010 00x—3 4 0

Milone, Long (3), Dragmire (5), Suero (7), Collins (8), and Severino, Kieboom; Armenteros, Boshers (3), Guduan (4), Ramsey (5), Dorris (5), Thornton (6), Hauschild (8), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Dorris 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1. Sv_Hauschild. HRs_Davis, Stassi.

___

Tampa Bay 101 000 220—6 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 003—3 11 0

Chirinos, Wood (3), Weber (4), Kolarek (5), Kittredge (6), Bird (7), Gibaut (8), Lawson (9), Harrison (9), and Moore, Ciuffo; Wright, Lee (3), Araujo (5), Rodriguez (6), Ferrell (7), Hart (8), Yacabonis (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Wright 0-1. Sv_Harrison. HRs_Padlo; Sisco.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 6 0
Toronto 200 000 00x—2 8 0

Pivetta, Leiter (3), Rodriguez (5), Arano (6), Pinto (7), Milner (8), and Rupp, Moore; Biagini, Mayza (3), Dermody (4), Breslow (5), Alburquerque (6), Santos (7), Reid-Foley (8), Fernandez (9), and Maile, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Ortiz; Granderson.

___

Atlanta 000 010 010—2 7 0
New York Mets 000 000 06x—6 5 2

___

Chicago Cubs 001 000 000—1 5 1
Milwaukee 000 200 00x—2 10 2

___

Cincinnati 002 002 101—6 7 0
Cleveland 010 001 020—4 7 0

___

Seattle 210 000 000—3 12 1
San Diego 100 000 010—2 6 1

Miranda, Moore (3), Pazos (5), Bergman (6), Armstrong (8), Altavilla (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch; Kennedy, Yardley (2), Wilhelmsen (3), Baumann (4), Lloyd (5), Cimber (7), Weir (8), Diaz (9), and Lopez, Torrens. W_Miranda 1-0. L_Kennedy 0-1. Sv_Altavilla. HRs_Tatis Jr..

